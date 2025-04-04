First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FM shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

TSE:FM opened at C$18.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.73. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$13.81 and a one year high of C$23.28. The firm has a market cap of C$10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett purchased 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,719.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total transaction of C$844,400.00. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

