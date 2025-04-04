Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Boosted by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of FITB opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

