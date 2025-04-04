Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.25 and last traded at $54.76, with a volume of 32744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.14.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $751.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $831,000.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

