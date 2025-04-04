Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

