Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 1487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 882,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 791.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 136.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

