FibroBiologics’ (FBLG) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Tuesday. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroBiologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get FibroBiologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBLG

FibroBiologics Stock Down 6.6 %

FibroBiologics stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. FibroBiologics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroBiologics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FibroBiologics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FibroBiologics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 99,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FibroBiologics by 363.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the period.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FibroBiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroBiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.