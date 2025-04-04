Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 301.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110,445 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Fastenal worth $106,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Fastenal by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

