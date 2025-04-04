Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Lowered to $2,250.00 at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,080.46.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,743.58 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,826.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,989.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after buying an additional 144,266 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $261,610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,790,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,441,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

