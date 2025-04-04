F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $18.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNBGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have commented on FNB shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,416,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,576,000 after buying an additional 305,826 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,616,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,185,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,266,000 after buying an additional 278,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,736 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. F.N.B. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

