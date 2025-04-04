EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Trading Down 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 43,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 31,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

EZFill Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EZFill stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of EZFill as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

