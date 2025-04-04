Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.66 and last traded at $118.37. 2,376,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,672,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

