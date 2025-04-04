Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 639651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares in the company, valued at $22,760,901.99. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 29,214 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 397,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,276,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

