Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis Sells 7,500 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 160.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

