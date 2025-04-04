Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.64 and last traded at $76.78, with a volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

