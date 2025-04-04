ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,123,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,539,000 after acquiring an additional 148,462 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 966,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,406,000 after purchasing an additional 72,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.68. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.75 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.36.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $454,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

