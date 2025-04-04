ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 198.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $152.50.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. The trade was a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.