ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 51,268 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.73.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $249,287.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $2,010,923.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,535,250.52. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,981 shares of company stock worth $71,914,254 over the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $198.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.02 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.