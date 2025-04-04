ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 151,299 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 151,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Okta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,686,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,150.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after buying an additional 382,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 125.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,437. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $242,224.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,199.38. The trade was a 10.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 761,197 shares of company stock valued at $70,662,533. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -286.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

