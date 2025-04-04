ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $19.80 Million Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 267,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,804,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Regency Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,955,000 after buying an additional 86,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Regency Centers by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,408,000 after acquiring an additional 449,110 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of REG opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

