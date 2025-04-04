ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $18.65 Million Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,051 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of HashiCorp worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HashiCorp stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17.

HashiCorp Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.