ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655,469 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $17,636,000. B&I Capital AG raised its position in Kimco Realty by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

