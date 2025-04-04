ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,397 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of Sealed Air worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

