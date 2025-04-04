ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 458,107 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 785.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,107 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

