ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 300,605 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 919.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,605 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of Enovis worth $14,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,731,000 after buying an additional 75,348 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,782,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,216 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Enovis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,470,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enovis by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Down 8.8 %

NYSE:ENOV opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOV

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.