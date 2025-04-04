ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 202,426 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 144.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,426 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

