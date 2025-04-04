Everplay Group’s (EVPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.98) price target on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Everplay Group from GBX 360 ($4.72) to GBX 365 ($4.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everplay Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.25 ($4.21).

Everplay Group Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of EVPL stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.34) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.85. The firm has a market cap of £367.07 million, a PE ratio of -8,416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Everplay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 192.50 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 291 ($3.81).

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 24.10 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everplay Group will post 24.1106719 EPS for the current year.

Everplay Group Company Profile

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

