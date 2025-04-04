Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Everi has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

Get Everi alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

About Everi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 134,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Everi by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.