Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Everi Stock Performance
NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Everi has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Everi
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
