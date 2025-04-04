Evercore ISI Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $105.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in PVH by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

