EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 11,137 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 11,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $112,595.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,609,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,936,422.63. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,339 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $160,285.59.

On Thursday, March 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,164 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $75,293.64.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,366 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $98,436.66.

On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $135,113.44.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,981 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $98,512.47.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $91,558.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $85,200.24.

On Thursday, March 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $82,622.88.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $100,417.90.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $84,766.96.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.12. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVCM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 535,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 61,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

