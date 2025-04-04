European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.52. 136,100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.98. The company has a market cap of C$154.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.99.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

