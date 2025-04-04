Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Up 12.9% – Here’s Why

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 550,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,734,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Europa Oil & Gas Trading Up 12.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £6.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.27% and a negative net margin of 190.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

In other Europa Oil & Gas news, insider Will Holland purchased 623,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,231.53 ($8,165.00). 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

