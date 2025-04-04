Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s Why

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 18,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 110,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Euronav Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBT. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,261,000.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

