Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 2,263,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,352,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
EOSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
