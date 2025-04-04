EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,541,282,000 after buying an additional 234,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after buying an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 7.8 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.89 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.78 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.