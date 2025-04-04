EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell Sells 4,037 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EOG opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

