Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENZN stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

