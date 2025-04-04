Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.45. Approximately 5,007,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,215,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

