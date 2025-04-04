Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Get Entegris alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Trading Down 16.2 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris has a 12 month low of $71.76 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. FMR LLC grew its position in Entegris by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,702,000 after acquiring an additional 154,658 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 33,412.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,930,000.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.