Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 1,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,901,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,910,000 after purchasing an additional 229,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,926,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,068,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after acquiring an additional 482,129 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,254,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after acquiring an additional 372,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 504,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.