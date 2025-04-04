Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 735,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 613,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

