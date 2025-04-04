Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 14,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $927.32 million, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

