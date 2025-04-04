Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.00.
Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
