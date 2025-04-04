Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.00 and traded as high as C$63.90. Enbridge shares last traded at C$63.78, with a volume of 5,278,995 shares trading hands.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.98%.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Allan Akman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.24 per share, with a total value of C$61,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Michele Eva Harradence bought 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,238.21. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

