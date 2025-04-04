Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $45.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $909,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Enbridge by 396.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,047,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,718,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enbridge by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $180,941,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.