Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 71,219 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Enbridge worth $166,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ENB opened at $45.36 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.