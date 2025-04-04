Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Get Embraer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Embraer

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embraer will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.