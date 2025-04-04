Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETG opened at $17.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

In related news, insider Keith Quinton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $191,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

