Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETG opened at $17.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
