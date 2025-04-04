Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust news, insider Cynthia Frost sold 15,000 shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $159,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

