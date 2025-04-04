Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 11437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 557.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

