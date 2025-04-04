Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.02 and traded as low as $32.61. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 18,137 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

